Bawumia provide figures to proof Akufo-Addo gov't's nearly 2.3 million jobs

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has provided figures to back his recent claim that the government has created more than two million jobs since taking office in 2017.

“Dear friends, I recently stated that our government has created over 2 million jobs since 2017. As usual, the naysayers have questioned how we could have done so. Their mindset of impossibility prevents them from accepting that. Well, the data attached shows year by year, ministry by ministry, and agency by agency, the jobs that our government has created since 2017”, he posted on his social media platforms.

In total, Dr Bawumia said 2,255,928 jobs have been created so far by the government.

“This excludes jobs under planting for food and jobs; and the National Identification Authority”, he added.

Dr Bawumia said: “Away with negative thinking! It is possible!”

Below is the breakdown given by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia:

Source: ClassFMonline.com