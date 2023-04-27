Let’s transformation Tema into a smart city – President of Celltel Network Limited

27.04.2023 LISTEN

President of Celltel Networks Limited has revealed that Tema is a wealthy city in its own right; “it has the largest harbour in the country, a well-planned city, industries, the majority of quality workers in Ghana, and the Greenwich, among others".

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson who is Celltel Networks Limited President indicated that his company was discussing with officials how to effectively change Tema into a smart city, stating that very ancient structures might be transformed into modern ones and that every home must have wifi and other modern stuff.

He noted that having such technical provisions in households and industries could not be emphasised because they would help productivity, education, health, and other aspects of life, as well as the economies of Tema and Ghana as a whole.

Dr. Kludjeson, the Centre for Greater Impact Africa's (CGIA) Chief Technical Advisor, was speaking on the topic "The New Global Economy and Technological Education" at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform in Tema.

The GNA Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue is a media think-tank platform for state and non-state actors, as well as commercial and business players, to communicate with the rest of the world and address global issues.

The President of Celltel Networks Limited has advocated collaboration among Tema's diverse commercial and government groups in order to develop the port and industrial metropolis into a smart city.

"To transform Tema into a smart city, TDC Development Company, TMA, businesses, and even citizens must work together." "Dubai used to be a desert, but it was transformed into what it is today," he says.

Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) chief executives have come up with a plethora of slogans and aims targeted at improving Tema over the years, with some bordering on "restoration agenda" and "make Tema shine again," among others.

However, when MCEs leave office, their goals to restore Tema to its former glory may become impossible, either due to the loss of their party in an election or the inability of the current president to re-nominate them.

Dr. Kludjeson, Past President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), stated that in order to cure such unrealistic measures, the TMA must involve every institution in Tema in the planning and decision-making process to develop Tema into a smart city like Dubai.

He claimed that genuine growth and change would be impossible to achieve until that was completed, adding that while mayors were highly important in some locations and could accomplish a lot, MCEs in Ghana found it difficult to achieve much on their own due to the political character of MCEs.

Dr. Kludjeson, for example, stated that while strong policies such as one million dollars per district may help Tema flourish, MCEs were inhibited since such funding, among others, never materialised.

He feels sorry for Tema now that he knows what it used to be, and he adds that the harbour and industrial city had all they needed to be more glamorous and affluent than they are now.

According to Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, Executive Director of the Centre of Greater Impact Africa, the implementation of a comprehensive plan for digital growth will provide the impetus for the country to catch up with the rest of the globe.

He believed that the digital economy might address the national challenge of unemployment swiftly.

Dr. Mensah went on to suggest that the employment structure inside the technical environment was huge and hence could be utilised to address the country's developmental shortcomings.

