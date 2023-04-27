ModernGhana logo
More than 2,000 printed cards await collection in Dormaa Central — NIA

Mr Emmanuel Agyemang, the Dormaa Central Municipal Officer, National Identification Authority (NIA), says more than 2,000 backlog of printed Ghana cards are yet to be collected by applicants in the municipality.

He said the cards were for those who registered during the mop-up and mass registration exercises in 2019 and 2020.

Despite the several announcements to draw their attention, many, especially at distant and remote communities, had still not contacted the office for the cards, he said.

Mr Agyemang said this at the first ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

It was in response to a concern raised by Mr Atta Twum, a government appointee to the Assembly, about the inability of the Authority to deliver all printed cards to some applicants in his electoral area and thus forcing them to cover long distances from Amasu to the NIA office at Dormaa-Ahenkro to collect their cards.

Mr Agyemang said his office had received confirmation from Accra to visit distant communities to distribute cards to applicants and asked for the assistance of Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, and Mr Drissa Ouatara, the Municipal Chief Executive, to carry out the task.

He said more than 2,600 cards had been printed and were now being sorted for collection.

The meeting was attended by assembly members and staff, heads of department and security agencies, traditional leaders, the clergy, and representatives of traders’ associations.

GNA

