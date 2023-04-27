ModernGhana logo
Let’s build specialised schools for people with Down Syndrome — Pediatrician

Let's build specialised schools for people with Down Syndrome — Pediatrician
Dr. Amma Benin, Head of the Paediatric Department at International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has stated that building specialised schools for people with Down Syndrome is one clear strategy for developing their potential.

People with this illness, as well as those with other unique needs, she believes, are an integral part of society and should not be neglected or discriminated against.

She believes that corporations and donors should work together to develop training institutions or foundations for people with Down syndrome.

Dr. Benin spoke during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the elements of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, persuading, and urging.

Dr. Benin remarked that the theme of the 2023 World Down Syndrome Celebration, "With Us, Not For Us," wanted to remind the broader community that individuals with Down syndrome must be a part of the work being done to provide them with the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.

She went on to say that the families' unity might act as a support system for them to share ideas on how to care for their children and other relevant information.

She went on to state that the Autism Society of Ghana was founded by a parent of a child suffering from the disease, and that in order for society to be adequately aware of Down syndrome, their families needed to take the first step.

The IMaH Paediatric Department Head urged against stigmatising Down syndrome families or parents, stressing that it can happen to anyone at anytime.

She added that certain children would be unable to attend a traditional school depending on their intelligence quotient (IQ), emphasising that the government must develop such training institutions in all regions for the instruction of children with special needs.

According to Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" is part of a collaborative effort to establish a means of disseminating health information in order to influence individual health decisions by increasing health literacy.

He also stated that it intends to use the Ghana News Agency's and medical professionals' communication skills to inform the public that everyone's health is essential and should be a top priority.

According to Mr. Ameyibor, the health of parents should be a priority for children, as should the health of employees and employers, the general public, and health professionals.

He realised that in order to have a healthy society, everyone must care about the well-being of others.

Mr. Ameyibor, the weekly health discussion forum will also serve as a valuable channel of communication for health professionals to educate the public on healthy behaviours and other general health concerns.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

