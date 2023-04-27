ModernGhana logo
Ashaiman records reduction in Malaria cases in 2022

The Ashaiman Municipality has seen a decline in malaria cases, despite the fact that it remains the leading cause of Outpatients Department (OPD) visits, Mrs. Patience Ami Mamattah, Director of Health Services for the municipality has stated.

Statistics indicate that in 2022, a total of 18,458 instances were reported at the various health facilities' outpatient departments, compared to 24,237 in 2021.

She ascribed the decrease in malaria cases to various interventions implemented by her organisation, noting that they worked with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly's (ASHMA) Environmental Health Unit to map out water bodies and spray them to kill mosquitoes and their larvae.

Mrs. Mamattah also stated that the municipality has increased education on malaria prevention techniques.

She recommended locals maintain the surroundings clean and prevent the collecting of water in containers around their houses and workplaces in order to reduce mosquito breeding.

The Health Director also asked families to sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets, urging parents, in particular, to protect their children under the age of two from mosquito bites.

She advised parents to bring their children to child welfare clinics for a free treated mosquito net, especially those under the age of two, noting that there are plenty of mosquito nets to go around.

In recognition of World Malaria Day, she stated that health officials in the jurisdiction were launching a campaign to educate homes and identifiable groups such as schools, as well as patients who attend the various health institutions.

The Ashaiman Health Director noted that such sensitization durbars were utilised not just for malaria teaching but also for other ailments, such as mosquito net demonstrations, free malaria and tuberculosis screening, COVID-19 vaccine, and family planning counselling, among other things.

Ashaiman Health Directorate joins the global community to mark the 2023 World Malaria Day which is themed "Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, and Implement."

World Malaria Day is observed annually on April 25 to examine the triumphs and challenges in the fight against malaria, which affects all communities.

It also poses a global concern, as half of the world's population is still at risk from this avoidable, treatable disease that kills a child every minute, according to the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

