ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Central Regional House of Chiefs congratulates Justice Torkornoo’s nomination as Ghana's Chief Justice

By Kojo Mbiah II Contributor
General News Central Regional House of Chiefs congratulates Justice Torkornoos nomination as Ghana's Chief Justice
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, and the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area have congratulated Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo on her nomination as Ghana’s next Chief Justice.

He highly praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating another female and an indigene of the region from Winneba to the office of Chief Justice of Ghana.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu told the media in an interview that Justice Torkornoo's elevation came soon after another indigene of the region, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng was made the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

He said, “I am confident that she would continue with the good work done by her predecessors. I have every reason to believe that she would provide strong and effective leadership to boost public confidence in the judiciary.

“Women can do so much when supported and empowered—they can do it and yes they can.”

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu further called on President Akufo-Addo to consider more women for leadership positions.

He was elated that Justice Torkornoo would be the third female Chief Justice in Ghana's history, following the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo. The Chiefs and people of the Central Region are indeed proud of their own.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Justice Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, to become the Chief Justice of Ghana subject to approval by Parliament.

Upon affirmation, Justice Torkornoo will succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who is set to retire on Wednesday, May 24.

About Justice Torkornoo
Justice Torkornoo was born on September 11, 1962, had her secondary education in Ghana, and attended the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law.

She has two post-graduate law qualifications, one of which is in Intellectual Property.

She has been on the Bench since 2004 and is married with four daughters and two grandsons.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Tension mounts at Barekese over alleged destruction of farmlands by chief Tension mounts at Barekese over alleged destruction of farmlands by chief

2 hours ago

Policeprobealleged stealing of School Feedingitemsat AtebubuSenior High School Police probe alleged stealing of School Feeding items at Atebubu Senior High Sch...

3 hours ago

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II clock 24years on Golden Stool Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II clock 24years on Golden Stool

3 hours ago

Africa needs high-speed connected road network – President Akufo-Addo charges African leaders Africa needs high-speed connected road network – President Akufo-Addo charges Af...

3 hours ago

Dont destroy me unnecessarily – Kwaku Agyemang Manu replies Mahama Don’t destroy me unnecessarily – Kwaku Agyemang Manu replies Mahama

3 hours ago

If govt agrees to pay GH3.50 per child well call off our strike – School feeding caterers If govt agrees to pay GH¢3.50 per child we’ll call off our strike – School feedi...

3 hours ago

Tension at Ghana Standard Authority as staff collapses and dies during 'quarrel' with top manager Tension at Ghana Standard Authority as staff collapses and dies during 'quarrel'...

3 hours ago

LGBTQI+: Threats won't deter Africa – Speaker Bagbin tell members of British House of Lords and House of Commons LGBTQI+: Threats won't deter Africa – Speaker Bagbin tell members of British Hou...

3 hours ago

More than 2,000 printed cards await collection in Dormaa Central — NIA More than 2,000 printed cards await collection in Dormaa Central — NIA

3 hours ago

LGBT+: Ghana needs a legislation urgently - Speaker Bagbin tells Members of the British House of Lords and House of Commons 3News.com LGBT+: Ghana needs a legislation urgently - Speaker Bagbin tells Members of the...

Latest: News
body-container-line