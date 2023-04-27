Cedi Foundation donates cash to support Children Cancer Unit at KATH

The Cedi Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in Ghana, has once again donated funds to the Children Cancer Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The donation worth over US$8,000 was presented to the hospital including medical supplies like infusion pumps, ECG monitors and several pediatric sphygmomanometers. Financial support for families with children undergoing cancer treatment was also made.

This is the third time such a major donation from the Cedi Foundation to the children’s oncology department at KATH was made within the past few years. The Foundation also made a major donation to the Unit during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Children Cancer Unit at t the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is the only specialized cancer center in Ghana for children. It provides treatment and care to children with cancer and blood disorders from across the country.

The Cedi Foundation’s donation is part of its ongoing efforts to support children's health and education in Ghana. Since its inception in 2018, the organization has provided medical care, educational support, and community development programs to thousands of children and families in need.

The founder and the President of Cedi Foundation Mr. Lawrence Frimpong who currently resides in Houston Texas said the Foundation is committed to supporting healthcare challenges in general and the fight against childhood cancers in particular.

"We believe that every child deserves a chance to live a healthy and happy life. We are proud to support the incredible work being done at the Children Cancer Unit, and we hope our donation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of these children and their families," he stated.

In accepting the donation on behalf of the unit, the Physician in charge of the Unit, Dr. Vivian Paintsil thanked the Cedi Foundation for its continuous support.

Acknowledging the gesture she mentioned that the equipment was much needed as she praised the efforts of the Foundation.

The Cedi Foundation however calls on other individuals and organizations to join in the fight against childhood cancer and support the work of the Children Cancer Unit.

"Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of these children," Mr. Frimpong said. "We urge everyone to give what they can and help us in our mission to improve the health and well-being of children in Ghana."

Mr. Frimpong who was joined by his wife Mrs Dr. Divine Opuni- Frimpong during the presentation, used the opportunity to profoundly thank all the donors and friends that believe in the mission and vision of the Foundation and continually support them yearly with their financial, material and moral support.