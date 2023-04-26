ModernGhana logo
They claim I’m not presidential material because I don’t speak big English – Kennedy Agyapong

An aspiring presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has slammed persons claiming he is not worthy to be the presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 polls.

The vociferous Assin Central Member of Parliament said his critics say he is not “presidential material” because he does not speak impeccable English like some of his contenders.

According to him, the youth needs a candidate who will provide them with jobs and alleviate their sufferings and not a candidate who is only interested in wearing expensive suits and always speaking the Queen’s English.

Kennedy Agyapong also said it seems his opponents want to undermine all the sacrifices he had made for the NPP over the years.

“Who in the party has worked more than me? I have made lots of sacrifices for the party by using my money to fund party activities. Today they are saying I'm not presidential material. What is presidential material? Is presidential material someone who can speak good English, wears suits and does not care about the welfare of the youth?”

“Between someone who says good to see you and the other who encourages you to get up to go to work, which one of them is presidential material? We want jobs, we are not joking at all. We are tired of listening to big English all the time,” he asserted.

Mr. Ohene Agyapong called on the delegates to make a wise choice by electing a formidable candidate who can lead the party to help the party win the 2024 general elections.

“My advice goes to all the delegates to try and make the right choice in the election of a presidential candidate for the party. You will bear the brunt if you make wrong choices that will send the party into opposition. Make no mistake during the primaries to elect just any candidate. I will use the little money I have for myself till I die and not spend on party members anymore,” the MP said.

The outspoken lawmaker said this when he addressed NPP delegates in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

-citinewsroom

