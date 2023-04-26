ModernGhana logo
I don’t care if my church ‘business’ collapses; I’ll venture into politics for more money – Nana Agradaa

Social News Nana Agradaa
Nana Agradaa

Controversial Ghanaian cleric, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has subtly confirmed rumours that she is running her church as a business.

The former fetish priestess, who was accused months ago of scamming church members for money-doubling tricks, has revealed that she won’t be troubled if her church collapses one day.

Evangelist Mama Pat said she will venture into politics and social media to make more money should her church collapse.

During a sermon in her church, Nana Agradaa said, "I don't care if the devil decides today to take over my church. I will move straight to TikTok in the morning and YouTube in the evening."

She added, "I can make over 2,000 dollars in a day from my social media activities. I can't even make half of that money when I come to preach at church."

She further explained her intentions to venture into politics, claiming that she will also enjoy a share of the wealth politicians are amassing.

“Now I am targeting money from the NPP and the NDC. Who is bringing the big cash? I tell you this, I will have my share of the president's money. I am the nation's speaker. I am the nation's voice," she said.

