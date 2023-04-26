All unregistered SIMs to be deactivated on May 31 - NCA

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has set 31st May 2023 as the final date to deactivate all unregistered active SIM Cards from the network.

According to NCA, about 11 million SIMs are yet to begin the registration process.

"We have about 11 SIMs which are yet to begin the registration process. The subscribers of these unregistered active SIMs have up to May 2023, to complete their SIM registration or have their SIMs deactivated from the network. The only exemptions will be for Ghanaians on National Duties outside Ghana, Foreign Diplomats, and Refugees," NCA Director General Joe Anokye said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, he said subscribers who do not genuinely have Ghana Cards will have to prove that they do not have Ghana Cards to prevent their SIMs from being deactivated.

Adding that, the SIM registration exercise will only be for New SIMs from the 1st of June 2023.

Currently, a total of 25,448,962 SIMs have completed both stage 1 and stage 2 of the sim registration which was done with a verified Ghana card, and 11,122,295 SIMs that include active SIMs exempted based on various demographics and active sims that have not been registered with the Ghana card using the current process.

Highlighting the MTN Data Zone Bundle which was withdrawn on 5th April 2023, Mr. Joe Anokye said, MTN has since submitted a revised Data Zone Bundle, which has been approved by the Authority for implementation.

"It is our expectation that the product will soon be available to customers. We will like to assure consumers and the general public that the regulatory interventions resulting from the classification of MTN as SMP are intended to sustain choice for consumers and protect consumers' interest regarding the provisions of innovative services and competitive pricing. The protection of competition in the marketplace will protect the interest of consumers in the long term", he explained.