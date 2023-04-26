Galamsey: Akufo-Addo's 'I'm ready to put my presidency on the line' comment was figurative — Charles Bissue

Former presidential staffer Charles Onuawonto Bissue has provided a new interpretation of a statement made by President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017 regarding his commitment to fighting illegal mining popularly called ‘galamsey’.

In July 2017, the President claims he does not mind if fighting illegal mining will cost him his seat.

He told some traditional leaders in Accra, “I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter.”

However, a leaked report by the former Environment Minister who chaired the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng cited some appointees of the NPP government together with their family, friends and cronies for engaging in illegal mining to enrich themselves.

In reaction to public criticism that the President failed to keep his word, Bissue explained on Joy News' PM Express monitored by ModernGhana News that the President's comment was figurative.

“That was a figure of speech… meaning that I want to deal with this matter,” he said on JoyNews.