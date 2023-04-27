ModernGhana logo
Should Erastus Asare Donkor praise government before you give him GJA journalist of Year? – Oliver Barker quizzes

Erastus Asare Donkor, Journalist with Multimedia
Erastus Asare Donkor, Journalist with Multimedia

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement has raised questions about the criteria used to select the overall winner of the Ghana Journalist Association award.

In a social media post, Barker-Vormawor said he believed that Multimedia journalist Erastus Asare Donkor deserved to win the award for his work on several mind-blowing documentaries, including those on illegal mining such as “Destruction for Gold.”

“What else must Erastus Asare Donkor do to win Journalist of the year? A documentary praising the Government?” Barker-Vormawor asked.

Mr Donkor was a nominee in the Journalist of the Year category at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) awards but lost to Media General’s Portia Gabor.

The GJA Awards is an annual event that recognizes excellence in journalism in Ghana.

The awards cover various categories, including investigative reporting, business and financial reporting, sports reporting, and human rights reporting, among others.

The awards aim to promote and encourage high journalistic standards in Ghana and recognize the efforts of journalists in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The selection process involves a panel of judges who review the entries and select the winners based on a set of criteria that include accuracy, fairness, and ethics.

Despite the rigorous selection process, there have been criticisms of the awards in the past, with some journalists and media experts questioning the transparency and fairness of the selection process.

