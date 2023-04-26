Akufo-Addo departs Ghana for South Africa

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has travelled to South Africa.

The President left the shores of the country through the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, April 26.

He is attending the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) Annual Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At the Forum, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Forum, which is scheduled to be held from the 26th to the 30th of April.

The President travelled to South Africa with an entourage that includes the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum, a Member of Parliament for Mampong; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Sunday, April 30.

In his absence from Ghana, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead