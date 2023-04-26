ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo departs Ghana for South Africa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo departs Ghana for South Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has travelled to South Africa.

The President left the shores of the country through the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, April 26.

He is attending the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) Annual Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At the Forum, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Forum, which is scheduled to be held from the 26th to the 30th of April.

The President travelled to South Africa with an entourage that includes the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum, a Member of Parliament for Mampong; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Sunday, April 30.

In his absence from Ghana, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Nana Agradaa I don’t care if my church ‘business’ collapses; I’ll venture into politics for m...

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Akufo-Addo's 'I'm ready to put my presidency on the line' comment was figurative — Charles Bissue Galamsey: Akufo-Addo's 'I'm ready to put my presidency on the line' comment was ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo departs Ghana for South Africa Akufo-Addo departs Ghana for South Africa

2 hours ago

All unregistered SIMs to be deactivated on May 31 - NCA All unregistered SIMs to be deactivated on May 31 - NCA

2 hours ago

Otumfuo to launch 2023 Green Ghana Day next month Otumfuo to launch 2023 Green Ghana Day next month 

2 hours ago

Anloga: We need sea defense wall not relief items – Agorkedzi Tidal waves victims Anloga: We need sea defense wall not relief items – Agorkedzi Tidal waves victim...

2 hours ago

I dont foresee any setback to Justice Torkonoos approval as Chief Justice – Deputy AG I don’t foresee any setback to Justice Torkonoo’s approval as Chief Justice – De...

3 hours ago

CR: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical condition C/R: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical co...

3 hours ago

CR: Chiefs of Assin Nseni invoke river deity to deal with killer of pregnant teenager C/R: Chiefs of Assin Nseni invoke river deity to deal with killer of pregnant te...

3 hours ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah Galamsey: NDC must learn to keep certain things above partisan politics – NPP

Latest: News
body-container-line