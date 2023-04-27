ModernGhana logo
Rainstorm destroys Collins SHS kitchen facility, authorities struggling to feed students

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Authorities at Collins Senior High School at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region are struggling to feed students following the destruction of the only kitchen facility in the school by a rainstorm.

The kitchen facility which served over 1000 students, according to school authorities was completely razed following a heavy downpour in the school.

This reporter who visited the school, observed that matrons of the school were forced to cook under a dilapidated structure which poses as a threat to their lives.

Speaking to OTEC News on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Organizer for the 1989 year group (an old students association of the school) Mr Owoahene Acheampong described the situation as worrying.

Mr Acheampong said the recent destruction of the kitchen facility has disrupted teaching and learning in the school as matrons failed to serve food to students on time.

He urged authorities in the Ashanti Region to as a matter of urgency find a solution to the problem.

"As old students, we are doing our part to ensure the smooth running of the school, just recently we organized ourselves and present teaching and learning materials to the Home Economic Department of the school, but this particular problem is beyond our reach.

"This is the reason why we are calling on stakeholders in the educational sector to come to the aid of the school and provide a befitting kitchen for the students," he stated.

