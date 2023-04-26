Akufo-Addo flies to Johannesburg for African Forum

26.04.2023 LISTEN

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo departed from the country to attend the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) Annual Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He took off today April 26, 2023.

The President was invited to deliver the keynote address at the Forum, which will be held from April 26 to April 30, 2023, in Johannesburg.

Accompanying him on the trip were the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum, Member of Parliament for Mampong, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President is expected to return to Ghana on April 30, 2023.

During his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.