Ghana will be cursed should Mahama hold the Sword of State for the third time – Koku Anyidoho

Loki Anyidoho[left] and former President John Dramani Mahama

A former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, says Ghana will be "cursed" if former President John Mahama goes to the presidency the third time.

Anyidoho said in a tweet on Wednesday, April 26, that Mahama has already served the two terms allowed under Ghana's constitution.

According to him, the former president was sworn in on July 24, 2012 following the death of President John Atta Mills, and again on January 7, 2013.

He alleged that the former President is only coming again with a ‘greedy agenda’.

"If John Mahama holds the Sword of State for the third time, it shall be a curse on Ghana. He held the Sword of State on July 24, 2012, and January 07, 2013. Let’s not allow John Mahama to curse Ghana with his greedy agenda," Anyidoho said.

Mahama, who served as president from 2012 to 2017 is seeking to run for the 2024 election.

