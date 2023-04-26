ModernGhana logo
We’ll start importing drinking water if we don’t stop galamsey – John Dumelo

Actor and politician, John Setor Dumelo, has expressed concerns over the impact of small-scale mining, known as Galamsey on Ghana.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dumelo warned that the country risks losing its spot as the world's second-largest producer of cocoa due to the destruction of the forest, lands and water bodies.

The NDC Ayawaso West Wougon 2020 parliamentary candidate says the nation may soon import drinking water due to the adverse effect of small-scale mining on water bodies.

"If we don’t tackle this Galamsey menace, we will lose our spot as the world's 2nd producer of cocoa. Our farm lands will be totally wiped out, and we will start importing food. The few farmlands left will be soaked in chemicals. We will start importing drinking water," Dumelo wrote.

Dumelo's comments come amid heightened controversies over a leaked report compiled by former Environment Minister Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which implicated several high-profile personalities in the current government in illegal small-scale mining activities.

Illegal mining activities have been a longstanding issue in Ghana, with miners using harmful chemicals to extract gold and other minerals, which have polluted water bodies and destroyed farmlands.

The government has been taking steps to address the issue, including the deployment of joint military and police task forces to crack down on illegal mining.

However, the issue persists, as evidenced by the recently leaked report which implicated several top officials engaging in illegal mining to enrich themselves.

