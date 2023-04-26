C/R: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical condition

There has been a fatal accident at Gomoa Onyadze on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident according to information gathered occurred on Tuesday, April 25, around 5pm.

Two of the victims of the accident on board a Toyota Corolla with the registration number GT1753-Z sustained serious injuries and had to be rushed to the emergency room for medical care.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the bonnet of the Toyota Corolla car opened and hit the windscreen which blocked the driver’s view of the road while speeding.

This resulted in the driver crashing the Toyota Corolla into the articulated truck which was parked by the roadside.

The victims of the crash are currently battling for their lives.

The two are both admitted to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Special praise has since been given to personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the National Fire Service for a swift response to provide assistance.