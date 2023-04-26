ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical condition

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News CR: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical condition
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

There has been a fatal accident at Gomoa Onyadze on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident according to information gathered occurred on Tuesday, April 25, around 5pm.

Two of the victims of the accident on board a Toyota Corolla with the registration number GT1753-Z sustained serious injuries and had to be rushed to the emergency room for medical care.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the bonnet of the Toyota Corolla car opened and hit the windscreen which blocked the driver’s view of the road while speeding.

This resulted in the driver crashing the Toyota Corolla into the articulated truck which was parked by the roadside.

The victims of the crash are currently battling for their lives.

The two are both admitted to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Special praise has since been given to personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the National Fire Service for a swift response to provide assistance.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

CR: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical condition C/R: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical co...

1 hour ago

CR: Chiefs of Assin Nseni invoke river deity to deal with killer of pregnant teenager C/R: Chiefs of Assin Nseni invoke river deity to deal with killer of pregnant te...

1 hour ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah Galamsey: NDC must learn to keep certain things above partisan politics – NPP

1 hour ago

We have approved a revised MTN Data Zone Bundle – NCA We have approved a revised MTN Data Zone Bundle – NCA

4 hours ago

University Don joins NPP flagbearer race University Don joins NPP flagbearer race

4 hours ago

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo must break Anim Yeboahs record as best CJ – JUSAG Justice Gertrude Torkornoo must break Anim Yeboah’s record as best CJ – JUSAG

5 hours ago

Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city Video Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city [Video]

5 hours ago

We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP

6 hours ago

Burkina Faso. By Sylvie HUSSON AFP Survivors of Burkina village massacre recount hours-long nightmare

6 hours ago

Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin

Latest: News
body-container-line