C/R: Chiefs of Assin Nseni invoke river deity to deal with killer of pregnant teenager

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chiefs and Elders of Assin Nseni in the Central Region have vowed to ensure the killer of a teenage girl is dealt with by the gods of the town.

Going the extreme, the Chiefs and Elders of the town led by Nana Adjei Okupa have consulted a river deity called “Asuo Sika.”

The necessary libations have been poured as they wait for the river deity to punish the person behind the murder of the 15-year-old teenager.

The deceased, Adwo Attaa went missing on Wednesday, March 8, leaving her parents and neighbours worried.

At the time, she was three months pregnant. After several days of searching, she was found dead with her head cut off and placed near the body in a bush.

This outraged the chief and elders of the town who described the incident as an abomination. After vowing to ensure the killer is dealt with, they consulted the river deity on April 15 and now waiting for the deity to strike.

The Chief and Elders are confident that the river deity, “Asuo Sika” will surely exact revenge on the killer.

Despite seeking spiritual justice, the elders of the town have also asked the Police to conduct their investigation to get to the bottom of the murder.

