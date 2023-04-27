Never trust political elites; they're in for their interest - Dr. Osei-Kufuor to Ghanaians

Dr. Patrick Osei-Kuffuor, a Senior Research Fellow with the Department of Peace Studies and the Vice Dean of the School For Development Studies, University of Cape Coast says it is always not advisable to trust the political elites in any country.

According to him, trusting political elites is naive and very dangerous for citizens.

He explained that political elites always seek their interest in any given situation at the expense of the poor citizens.

Speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central Wednesday, 26th April, 2023 in assessing the current happenings in Sudan and how it affects governance and development, he averred that violence affects development.

"Unfortunately, when misunderstanding arises the elites and their combatants normally feel everything should be destroyed just because they want to win", he stated.

Commenting on what might have occasioned the current misunderstandings in Sudan, he intimated that after the long-serving leader Omar al-Bashir left the scene, agreement on how to make governance more participatory with civilians triggered the current mishap.

When asked whether allowing the former leader to stay in office was better, he said, "The only problem with such leaders have are that they abuse human rights and suppress descent which isn't also good for democratic governance."

The Vice Dean of the School for Development Studies at the University of Cape Coast further explained that the Sudan conflict could spill over to other countries that share borders with Sudan such as Libya, Egypt, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

"All these countries have issues with their leaders and governance and as such if the RSF wins the war, it has the tendency of boosting confidence in the neighbouring countries to also challenge the establishment", he revealed.

Dr. Osei-Kuffuor was of the view that sometimes "The political elites must suppress their personal interest for the larger good of the populace and when that happens most of the conflicts would be resolved and make our continent a better place."