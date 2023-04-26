ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We have approved a revised MTN Data Zone Bundle – NCA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News We have approved a revised MTN Data Zone Bundle – NCA
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A revised MTN Data Zone Bundle has been approved by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This has been confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCA, Joe Anokye.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, April 26, he said “…MTN has since submitted a revised data zone bundle which has been approved by the authority.

“It is our expectation that the product will soon be available.”

Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase. Subscription is through the Short Code 135.

The offer was suspended by the giant telecommunications network early this month.

The suspension attracted a lot of outrage from customers who took to social media to express their displeasure.

In a press release from MTN Ghana to explain matters, it said, “The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

“We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised DataZone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

CR: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical condition C/R: Accident at Gomoa Onyadze sends two people to emergency room in critical co...

1 hour ago

CR: Chiefs of Assin Nseni invoke river deity to deal with killer of pregnant teenager C/R: Chiefs of Assin Nseni invoke river deity to deal with killer of pregnant te...

1 hour ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah Galamsey: NDC must learn to keep certain things above partisan politics – NPP

1 hour ago

We have approved a revised MTN Data Zone Bundle – NCA We have approved a revised MTN Data Zone Bundle – NCA

4 hours ago

University Don joins NPP flagbearer race University Don joins NPP flagbearer race

4 hours ago

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo must break Anim Yeboahs record as best CJ – JUSAG Justice Gertrude Torkornoo must break Anim Yeboah’s record as best CJ – JUSAG

5 hours ago

Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city Video Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city [Video]

5 hours ago

We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP

6 hours ago

Burkina Faso. By Sylvie HUSSON AFP Survivors of Burkina village massacre recount hours-long nightmare

6 hours ago

Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin

Latest: News
body-container-line