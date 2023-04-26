We have approved a revised MTN Data Zone Bundle – NCA

A revised MTN Data Zone Bundle has been approved by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This has been confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCA, Joe Anokye.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, April 26, he said “…MTN has since submitted a revised data zone bundle which has been approved by the authority.

“It is our expectation that the product will soon be available.”

Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase. Subscription is through the Short Code 135.

The offer was suspended by the giant telecommunications network early this month.

The suspension attracted a lot of outrage from customers who took to social media to express their displeasure.

In a press release from MTN Ghana to explain matters, it said, “The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

“We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised DataZone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.”