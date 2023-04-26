ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Passive observer' Health Minister must resign for collapse of NHIS —​​​​​​​ Mahama

Headlines Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister left and Former President John Dramani Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister [left] and Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

He cited the minister’s failure in ensuring the smooth running of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Speaking at a campaign event ahead of the NDC’s flagbearership contest, Mahama slammed the Minister for his inaction in addressing the challenges facing the scheme.

“It is unacceptable for a Minister to act as a passive observer on the sideline. The NHIS has collapsed under his leadership. Accepting that the system is not working should be accompanied by a resignation. Who should take responsibility for his failure?” Mahama said in a tweet accompanying his campaign video.

Mahama’s comment was in reaction to Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu's recent revelation that he was made to pay cash whenever he goes to the hospital due to challenges with the NHIS.

The Minister cited extortion by service providers as one of the factors collapsing the scheme.

"From the end-user point of view, it looks like the health insurance is not working. I am a patient, and I know what it is,” he said.

"I pay when I go to Ridge Hospital. I pay when I go to UGMC. I don't even present my insurance card," the Minister added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

University Don joins NPP flagbearer race University Don joins NPP flagbearer race

1 hour ago

Justin Frimpong Koduah NPP outlines key measures to 'break the 8'

1 hour ago

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo must break Anim Yeboahs record as best CJ – JUSAG Justice Gertrude Torkornoo must break Anim Yeboah’s record as best CJ – JUSAG

2 hours ago

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister left and Former President John Dramani Mahama 'Passive observer' Health Minister must resign for collapse of NHIS —​​​​​​​ Mah...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagba, NPP National Communications Director Galamsey report: Visit Kyebi and verify if Akufo-Addo's residence has been affec...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city Video Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city [Video]

2 hours ago

We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP

3 hours ago

Burkina Faso. By Sylvie HUSSON AFP Survivors of Burkina village massacre recount hours-long nightmare

3 hours ago

Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin

Latest: News
body-container-line