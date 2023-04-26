Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

He cited the minister’s failure in ensuring the smooth running of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Speaking at a campaign event ahead of the NDC’s flagbearership contest, Mahama slammed the Minister for his inaction in addressing the challenges facing the scheme.

“It is unacceptable for a Minister to act as a passive observer on the sideline. The NHIS has collapsed under his leadership. Accepting that the system is not working should be accompanied by a resignation. Who should take responsibility for his failure?” Mahama said in a tweet accompanying his campaign video.

Mahama’s comment was in reaction to Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu's recent revelation that he was made to pay cash whenever he goes to the hospital due to challenges with the NHIS.

The Minister cited extortion by service providers as one of the factors collapsing the scheme.

"From the end-user point of view, it looks like the health insurance is not working. I am a patient, and I know what it is,” he said.

"I pay when I go to Ridge Hospital. I pay when I go to UGMC. I don't even present my insurance card," the Minister added.