Galamsey report: Visit Kyebi and verify if Akufo-Addo's residence has been affected – Ahiagba to media

Richard Ahiagba, NPP National Communications Director

A leaked report by the former Environment Minister has revealed that the President's hometown residence has been affected by massive illegal mining activities.

But the ruling party has debunked the claims calling on the media to verify the claims.

The report allegedly cited a New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth organizer in the Eastern Region for engaging in the illegality to the point of almost destroying the garden of President Akufo-Addo's residence in Kyebi before a government task force stopped them.

However, NPP National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagba believes the media ought to do more investigative journalism on the matter.

“The media has a difficult job of digging for the facts to serve all of us. However, the claim that people are galamseying in the backyard of the President's residence in Kyebi, should be very easy for the media to verify to set the minds of Ghanaians to rest. The media must visit Kyebi to verify this disturbing claim!” Ahiagba said in a tweet.

For the past week, a leaked Galamsey report compiled by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former Environment Minister and chairman of the Interministerial Committee on Illegal Mining has caused stir.

The report cited several appointees of the NPP government, their families, friends and cronies for engaging in illegal mining to enrich themselves.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

