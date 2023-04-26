ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.04.2023 Headlines

We may hold public hearing on petition to probe Prof. Frimpong-Boateng report – CHRAJ

Joseph WhittalJoseph Whittal
26.04.2023 LISTEN

Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, has given an indication of a public hearing once it establishes the need to act on a petition by the Member of Parliament (MP) of South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

Mr. Dafeamekpor has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate allegations contained in a report issued by the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his capacity as the Chairman of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Speaking in an interview on Ghana Tonight on TV3 Tuesday, April 25, Mr. Whittal said, “We can undertake a panel hearing. We can do that and that's in the interest of the complainant.

“But the point is that you can't do a panel hearing of all aspects of the investigation. We can do a panel hearing of persons who can come and be interviewed publicly and we can always invite the media to cover.”

This follows the acceptance by the Commission earlier on Tuesday to probe the report.

Mr. Dafeamekpor asked CHRAJ to investigate violations of fundamental human rights, alleged corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office by the named public officials and others cited in the report of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

The petition, filed by lawyers for the MP, also wants CHRAJ to investigate allegations of corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of office made by Charles Bissue, the former secretary of the IMCIM, against Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the former chairman of the IMCIM, in respect of matters involving some 500 excavators that supposedly went missing around February 2020.

“We would give it the deserved attention that this particular 'galamsey' report which has bedevilled the public space, deserves,” Mr. Whitthal said on Accra-based Joy FM.

According to him, although the Commission has received and is studying the report, they have to determine whether the allegations trigger the mandate of CHRAJ.

It would be recalled that in a 36-page report dated 19th March, 2021, the renowned heart surgeon named some top government officials as well as NPP stalwarts as engaged in illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey'.

Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere- Darko, a private legal practitioner and cousin to President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, Mr. Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency, and Mr. Charles Bissue were some of the persons named by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng as complicit in illegal mining.

They have since denied any involvement in the illegal act.

-3news.com

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city Video Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city [Video]

16 minutes ago

We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP

36 minutes ago

Burkina Faso. By Sylvie HUSSON AFP Survivors of Burkina village massacre recount hours-long nightmare

49 minutes ago

Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin

56 minutes ago

2024 election: We don't want to cheat so don't cheat on us — Mahama tells NPP 2024 election: We don't want to cheat so don't cheat on us — Mahama tells NPP

1 hour ago

Residents of Jinkpang unhappy over school under trees Residents of Jinkpang unhappy over ‘school under trees’

1 hour ago

UNESCO boss exchanging pleasantries with the Ga Mantse accompanied by the Ga Queen Mothers UNESCO Director General enstooled as Development Queen

1 hour ago

'We're watching you closely; Ghana needs rescuing from current justice administration' – Betty Mould-Iddrisu to Torkonoo 'We're watching you closely; Ghana needs rescuing from current justice administr...

1 hour ago

We're being discriminated against — School feeding caterers declare nationwide strike over unpaid arrears "We're being discriminated against" — School feeding caterers declare nationwide...

2 hours ago

Joseph Whittal We may hold public hearing on petition to probe Prof. Frimpong-Boateng report – ...

Latest: News
body-container-line