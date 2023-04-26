It’s ‘unacceptable’ to complain about NHIS – Mahama to Health Minister

26.04.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama is calling for the resignation of Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu over the challenges associated with the smooth implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr Agyemang-Manu, recently complained about the return of the 'Cash and Carry' system in most health facilities across the country despite the existence of the NHIS.

He noted that almost all health facilities are not accepting health insurance cards, adding that he has received numerous complaints from the subscribers concerning the treatment they go through at some of these facilities.

Mr Manu noted that even though the scheme covers Cesarean Section (CS), some of the subscribers pay more than GH¢1,000 to be operated on at some facilities.

He described it as "sad" because the scheme was not introduced because of the middle class but the poor people in society.

The Minister made these observations at the maiden Senior Managers of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) meeting in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Tuesday, 18 April 2023.

While appealing to the head of these facilities to think about the interest of the lower class by accepting the health insurance card, he admitted that the scheme has been delaying payments but all efforts are being made for some funds to be released on time for the running of the facilities.

Reacting to the Minister’s complains, Mr Mahama asked who should take responsibility if the scheme is not working as it should.

Speaking to NDC party executives and delegates at the Western North region as part of his campaign tour to be re-elected as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections, Mr Mahama noted that “it is unacceptable for a Minister to act as a passive observer on the side line.”

He said the collapse of the NHIS occurred during his tenure (Kweku Agyemang-Manu) and under his leadership, and therefore, “accepting that the system is not working should be accompanied by a resignation.”

Source: Classfmonline.com