ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.04.2023 Headlines

It’s ‘unacceptable’ to complain about NHIS – Mahama to Health Minister

Its unacceptable to complain about NHIS – Mahama to Health Minister
26.04.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama is calling for the resignation of Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu over the challenges associated with the smooth implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr Agyemang-Manu, recently complained about the return of the 'Cash and Carry' system in most health facilities across the country despite the existence of the NHIS.

He noted that almost all health facilities are not accepting health insurance cards, adding that he has received numerous complaints from the subscribers concerning the treatment they go through at some of these facilities.

Mr Manu noted that even though the scheme covers Cesarean Section (CS), some of the subscribers pay more than GH¢1,000 to be operated on at some facilities.

He described it as "sad" because the scheme was not introduced because of the middle class but the poor people in society.

The Minister made these observations at the maiden Senior Managers of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) meeting in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Tuesday, 18 April 2023.

While appealing to the head of these facilities to think about the interest of the lower class by accepting the health insurance card, he admitted that the scheme has been delaying payments but all efforts are being made for some funds to be released on time for the running of the facilities.

Reacting to the Minister’s complains, Mr Mahama asked who should take responsibility if the scheme is not working as it should.

Speaking to NDC party executives and delegates at the Western North region as part of his campaign tour to be re-elected as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections, Mr Mahama noted that “it is unacceptable for a Minister to act as a passive observer on the side line.”

He said the collapse of the NHIS occurred during his tenure (Kweku Agyemang-Manu) and under his leadership, and therefore, “accepting that the system is not working should be accompanied by a resignation.”

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was not involved in any illegal mining — CHRAJ boss Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was not involved in any illegal mining — CHRAJ boss

54 minutes ago

Top banks in Ghana post first loss as nation restructure debt Top banks in Ghana post first loss as nation restructure debt

54 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo nominates Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as new Chief Justice Akufo-Addo nominates Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as new Chief Justice

54 minutes ago

Banks to experience GH6.1billion in losses over DDEP – Banking specialists Banks to experience GH¢6.1billion in losses over DDEP – Banking specialists

1 hour ago

Its unacceptable to complain about NHIS – Mahama to Health Minister It’s ‘unacceptable’ to complain about NHIS – Mahama to Health Minister

1 hour ago

Visit Kyebi and verify; no galamsey at backyard of Akufo-Addo's residence — Richard Ahiagbah Visit Kyebi and verify; no galamsey at backyard of Akufo-Addo's residence — Rich...

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight is not one person's business — Titus Glover Galamsey fight is not one person's business — Titus Glover

1 hour ago

Fitch downgrades Ghanas long-term local currency to RD Fitch downgrades Ghana’s long-term local currency to RD

2 hours ago

Cocoa no longer lucrative under Akufo-Addo — Mahama cites poor treatment Cocoa no longer lucrative under Akufo-Addo — Mahama cites poor treatment

2 hours ago

People fill barrels with water in southern Khartoum on April 22, 2023, amid water shortages caused by ongoing battles. By - AFPFile US takes leading role on Sudan but faces limited leverage

Latest: News
body-container-line