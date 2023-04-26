ModernGhana logo
Galamsey fight is not one person's business — Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Glover has said the fight against illegal small scale mining is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

He said the fight is not for one person.
The government is involved, Chiefs, the media and civil society are all involved, he said while speaking on the Big Issue on TV3 Wednesday April 26.

He further admitted that fighting the menace has been a daunting task however, the President and his government are determined to continue to war against the practice.

The former Deputy Transport Minister further urged the president to sack “all persons who are making his work difficult.”

He indicated the criticisms around galamsey do not go to the people who making the work of the President difficult rather, they go to the President and the Vice President.

Titus Glover said he is not comfortable when the President and the Vice are constantly attacked for the galamsey menace.

