Akufo-Addo nominates Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as new Chief Justice

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated for consideration by the Council of State Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, JSC, as the next Chief Justice.

President Akufo-Addo wrote to the Council of State on Tuesday, April 25 to start the process of getting a replacement for Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Justice Anin-Yeboah, who replaced Sophia Akuffo, is set to proceed on retirement on Wednesday, May 24, when he turns 70.

“In order to avoid a vacuum and ensure that a new Chief Justice is immediately in office after his retirement, I have decided to begin the process of appointment now,” the President stated in his letter to the Chairperson of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution requires that the President consults the Council of State before writing to Parliament for approval on the nominee.

For President Akufo-Addo, Justice Torkornoo is “duly qualified” and “eminently fit” to be Ghana’s Chief Justice.

“I am fully satisfied that Justice Torkornoo, who has been on the Supreme Court for the last four (4) years, and has been a member of the Judiciary for the last nineteen (19) years, is duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge the functions of Chief Justice,” he stated in his letter.

This will be President Akufo-Addo’s third nomination to the high role since assuming the Presidency. He nominated Justice Sophia Akuffo, Justice Anin-Yeboah and now Justice Torkornoo.

If approved, Justice Torkornoo will be the third female to head the judiciary arm of government.

