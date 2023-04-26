Cocoa no longer lucrative under Akufo-Addo — Mahama cites poor treatment

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has said his administration treated cocoa farmers in the country better than President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the sitting president has been so bad at handling cocoa farmers.

Speaking to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday during his campaign tour of the Western North Region, John Dramani Mahama said the actions of the Akufo-Addo government have made the cocoa business no longer lucrative.

“….every year, we adjusted the producer prices for cocoa but currently, the government does little adjustment once in four years, this has affected the cocoa business badly, it is no longer lucrative,” the former President said.

John Dramani Mahama insists that this is why cocoa farmers have now resorted to selling their lands to illegal miners for galamsey.

“Cocoa farmers are now selling their lands to galamseyers because it is no longer profitable, it takes the farmers three months for them to get their funds when they sell their cocoa but under the NDC it was instant payment. We also gave cocoa farmers fertilizers free of charge,” Mahama argued.

The former President will continue his campaign tour of the Western North Region today as he appeals to delegates to vote for him in the NDC’s Presidential primaries to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.