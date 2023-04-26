ModernGhana logo
W/R: Police arrest three for robbery attack on gold-buying shop at Tarkwa

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery attack on a gold-buying shop at Akoon-Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Ezekiel Stephen Oghenekaro, Samuel Amoashie and Fatawu Awudu together with three other suspects armed with weapons attacked the gold buying shop on 18th April 2023 and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

Following the attack, the Police on the same day, launched an operation on the gang and arrested three of the suspects in the bush around Benso and Esuosu townships.

A search conducted on them in the bush led to the retrieval of three motorbikes and a sack fully loaded with an unspecified amount of money believed to be the booty from their attack on the shop.

All the suspects were subsequently put before the Tarkwa District Court on 21st April, 2023 and have been remanded into lawful custody to re-appear on 3rd May, 2023.

Police intelligence operation is currently ongoing to get the remaining gang members arrested to face justice.

