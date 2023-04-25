Physician Assistants’ Association urges Police to release seven arrested unemployed Physician Assistants

The Leadership of the Ghana Physician Assistants’ Association (GPAA) has issued a press release to react to the arrest of some seven unemployed Physician Assistants.

The seven who led a demonstration to the Ministry of Health were arrested by the Police on Tuesday, April 25, during the picketing.

In the release from GPAA, it said it is stunned that the seven individuals were arrested for marching to demand answers from the Ministry as to why the Ministry has not opened the recruitment portal for them for the past years.

“Physician Assistants are the bedrock in ensuring healthcare access to the poor in underserved and hard-to-reach communities. These are healthcare professionals in most Municipal/District Hospitals, Polyclinics and Health Centres performing both clinical and public health duties. Ghana as a country is faced with huge deficit in health professionals which is compounded by exodus of professionals to Europe and America.

"It, therefore, came to us as a strange event when we got the news that seven (7) members of the Leadership of unemployed Physician Assistants have been arrested,” parts of the release said.

The Ghana Physician Assistants’ Association in a call to the Police, appealed for the release of all the arrested persons, arguing that they meant no harm.

“While we acknowledge that the Ghana Police Service were only performing their normal duties, we hereby call on them to release the leaders who have been arrested. These unemployed Physician Assistants meant no harm as they only embarked on their legitimate rights to demonstrate after duly notifying the Police,” the release from GPAA signed by its President Peter Akudugu explained.

Below is a copy of the press release: