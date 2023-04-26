Bawumia unveils the biggest catheterization laboratory in Ghana

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory, equipped with the most advanced medical equipment in the country.

The laboratory, which cost one million dollars ($1m), is a vital resource in achieving accurate and effective minimally invasive treatments.

The Vice President expressed his gratitude to the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which funded the acquisition of the laboratory after he made an appeal to the Governor for the Bank to consider funding such essential medical equipment as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The catheterization laboratory comes with equipment such as Big Detector, dyna CT, and roadmap software and 3D workstation, which are essential for achieving the required precision in minimally invasive treatments.

The commissioning of the catheterization laboratory is a significant milestone in Ghana's healthcare system, and it is expected to enhance the country's capacity to deliver quality healthcare services.