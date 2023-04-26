ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia unveils the biggest catheterization laboratory in Ghana

Health Bawumia unveils the biggest catheterization laboratory in Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory, equipped with the most advanced medical equipment in the country.

The laboratory, which cost one million dollars ($1m), is a vital resource in achieving accurate and effective minimally invasive treatments.

The Vice President expressed his gratitude to the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which funded the acquisition of the laboratory after he made an appeal to the Governor for the Bank to consider funding such essential medical equipment as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The catheterization laboratory comes with equipment such as Big Detector, dyna CT, and roadmap software and 3D workstation, which are essential for achieving the required precision in minimally invasive treatments.

The commissioning of the catheterization laboratory is a significant milestone in Ghana's healthcare system, and it is expected to enhance the country's capacity to deliver quality healthcare services.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is collapsing Ghanas cocoa sector – Mahama Akufo-Addo is collapsing Ghana’s cocoa sector – Mahama

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea criticises presidency's attacks on Prof. Frimpong Boateng, accuses government of interference Nana Akomea criticises presidency's attacks on Prof. Frimpong Boateng, accuses g...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey report: Where are the so-called neutrals, anti-galamsey media networks ...

3 hours ago

WR: Police arrest three for robbery attack on gold-buying shop at Tarkwa W/R: Police arrest three for robbery attack on gold-buying shop at Tarkwa

3 hours ago

Galamsey report: Mahama's Special Aide accuses government of complicity in galamsey scandal Galamsey report: Mahama's Special Aide accuses government of complicity in galam...

5 hours ago

Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospitals – Bawumia Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospita...

5 hours ago

Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for 1m Catherization Laboratory Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for $1m Catherization Laboratory

5 hours ago

Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu T...

5 hours ago

Some of the suspects Four suspects in murder of soldier at Ashaiman freed

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo urges all-out effort to tackle Gulf of Guinea maritime threats Akufo-Addo urges all-out effort to tackle Gulf of Guinea maritime threats

Latest: Health
body-container-line