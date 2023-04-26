Nana Akomea criticises presidency's attacks on Prof. Frimpong Boateng, accuses government of interference

Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of InterCity STC has criticised the Presidency's response to Professor Frimpong-Boateng's report on galamsey.

In the report, Frimpong-Boateng exposes some high-ranking government appointees of neck-deep in mining activities.

The Presidency responded by dismissing the allegations and referring to the report as a personal catalogue of grievances, indicating that no evidence was presented to support the claims.

“At the outset, it must be pointed out that the document being discussed was not an official report formally delivered to the Office of the President. On the contrary, it can only be rightly referred to as a catalogue of personal grievances and claims made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, intended to respond to some issues he faced as Chairperson of the IMCIM," the statement said.

On March 19, 2021, according to the presidency, "in an informal meeting, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng complained about public attacks and criticisms made about his tenure as Chairperson of the IMCIM."

The statement added, “it is important also to point out that, whilst Prof. Frimpong-Boateng makes serious allegations against some government appointees, as having been involved in, supporting or interfering with the fight against illegal mining, not a single piece of evidence was adduced or presented to enable the claims to be properly investigated. Indeed, the allegations contained in the document are at best hearsay."

However, the Police CID has been ordered by the government to look into the allegations made by Professor Frimpong Boateng.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Nana Akomea believes that the Presidency's response will hinder the police's investigation into the matter.

He said, "with how they've written the letter it looks like Jubilee House has already passed judgement on Professor Frimpong-Boateng's report. When it happens like this and you tell the Police to investigate it, you make their work difficult...when you read the letter from the Jubilee, they say it is a hearsay not backed by evidence and his personal grievances, it means you have judged the matter, so how do you refer it to the Police?"