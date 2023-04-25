ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.04.2023 General News

Yoni Kulendi 'races against' Gertrude Torkornoo for CJ job

By Ayisah Foster || Contributor
Yoni Kulendi 'races against' Gertrude Torkornoo for CJ job
25.04.2023 LISTEN

The race for the position of the 15th Chief Justice of Ghana has gathered momentum as the incumbent has less than a month to leave office on retirement.

Subsequently, this portal has learnt about alleged moves by Justice Yoni Kulendi to change hands that pencilled Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as the next Chief Justice.

Justice Kulendi has allegedly initiated moves to catch the eye of the President for the position.

The Justice of the Supreme Court is also alleged to be making frantic moves for the job. He was on a visit to the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 ostensibly to seek the intervention of the occupant of the Golden Stool to be considered for the post.

Justice Kulendi, who was on the same flight with former President John Dramani Mahama, was met on arrival and led to Manhyia Palace to meet the Asante King by the Queen mother of Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Agyakoma Difie.

At the time of filing this report the Chief Justice hopeful was in a closed door meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospitals – Bawumia Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospita...

11 minutes ago

Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for 1m Catherization Laboratory Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for $1m Catherization Laboratory

27 minutes ago

Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu T...

27 minutes ago

Some of the suspects Four suspects in murder of soldier at Ashaiman freed

27 minutes ago

IGP accused of promoting vigilantism with 'Dampare Boys' in Ghana Police Service IGP accused of promoting vigilantism with 'Dampare Boys' in Ghana Police Service

51 minutes ago

Physician Assistants Association urges Police to release seven arrested unemployed Physician Assistants Physician Assistants’ Association urges Police to release seven arrested unemplo...

51 minutes ago

NDC to petition Special Prosecutor over Prof. Frimpong Boateng's galamsey report NDC to petition Special Prosecutor over Prof. Frimpong Boateng's galamsey report

1 hour ago

Full text Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs response to Gabby Otchere Darko interview on Citi FM [Full text] Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s response to Gabby Otchere Darko interview o...

1 hour ago

Full text Prof. Frimpong Boateng report on work of IMCIM and the way forward [Full text] Prof. Frimpong Boateng report on work of IMCIM and the way forward

1 hour ago

Yoni Kulendi 'races against' Gertrude Torkornoo for CJ job Yoni Kulendi 'races against' Gertrude Torkornoo for CJ job

Latest: News
body-container-line