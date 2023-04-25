Yoni Kulendi 'races against' Gertrude Torkornoo for CJ job

25.04.2023 LISTEN

The race for the position of the 15th Chief Justice of Ghana has gathered momentum as the incumbent has less than a month to leave office on retirement.

Subsequently, this portal has learnt about alleged moves by Justice Yoni Kulendi to change hands that pencilled Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as the next Chief Justice.

Justice Kulendi has allegedly initiated moves to catch the eye of the President for the position.

The Justice of the Supreme Court is also alleged to be making frantic moves for the job. He was on a visit to the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 ostensibly to seek the intervention of the occupant of the Golden Stool to be considered for the post.

Justice Kulendi, who was on the same flight with former President John Dramani Mahama, was met on arrival and led to Manhyia Palace to meet the Asante King by the Queen mother of Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Agyakoma Difie.

At the time of filing this report the Chief Justice hopeful was in a closed door meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.