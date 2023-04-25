ModernGhana logo
Galamsey report: Your half-witted, half-hearted explanations cannot whitewash this great infamy — NDC to Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated at a press conference that the party is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that President Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining (galamsey) has been a scam all this while.

This follows the 32-page report on illegal mining in the country authored by the Chairperson of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

In the report by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, he notes that several appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government have been involved in illegal mining.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Saturday. April 22, it said the issues raised by the former Minister of Environment are hearsay.

“Indeed, the allegations contained in the document are at best hearsay. It is instructive that since Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s meeting with the Chief of Staff in March, 2021, he has taken no step nor acted in furtherance of the matters contained in the document,” part of the statement from the Presidency said.

It continued, “It is important also to point out that, whilst Prof. Frimpong-Boateng makes serious allegations against some government appointees, as having been involved in, supporting or interfering with the fight against illegal mining, not a single piece of evidence was adduced or presented to enable the claims to be properly investigated.”

Addressing the press on Tuesday, April 25, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said the half-witted and half-hearted explanations from the Presidency attempting to rubbish the allegations made by Prof. Frimpong Boateng in his report on illegal mining will not stand.

“….the Frimpong Boateng galamsey report has indeed shocked the conscience of the nation, and no amount of half-witted and half-hearted explanations from the Presidency or government can whitewash this great infamy.

“President Akufo-Addo’s complicity in this whole scandal is further magnified by the fact that this stinking report has been on his desk since 2021, yet he has woefully failed to act on same,” Sammy Gyamfi said at the NDC press conference.

The largest opposition party as a matter of urgency is calling on Parliament to institute a publicly-televised and bi-partisan enquiry into the report, which essentially is an obituary of President Akufo-Addo’s monumentally failed fight against illegal mining.

The NDC also wants the Special Prosecutor to act with alacrity by probing the Frimpong Boateng Galamsey report and prosecute all government officials, NPP functionaries, and persons who have perpetrated serious crimes against the State as contained in the report.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

