UPDATE: Government successfully evacuates 82 Ghanaian citizens from troubled Sudan

The Government of Ghana has announced the successful evacuation of 82 Ghanaian nationals from Sudan following deadly clashes in the capital, Khartoum.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a press release issued on April 25 stated that two batches of 50 and 27 Ghanaians have been transported to Gedaref in Sudan from where they will proceed to Metema in Ethiopia.

They will be received by Ghanaian embassy officials, issued Ethiopian entry visas and repatriated to Ghana. The evacuees comprise 34 females and 43 males.

Additionally, three Ghanaian footballers and two others working for an Australian mining company are being evacuated through Wadi Halfa in Egypt.

In a previous statement, the ministry said all Ghanaians in Sudan including students were affected by the violence.

However, Ghana’s honorary consulate in Khartoum reported that Ghanaians were safe.

The ministry in collaboration with its missions in Cairo, Addis Ababa, the honorary consul in Khartoum and student leaders coordinated the evacuation of citizens from the conflict zone.

It assured Ghanaians, especially families of those evacuated, that efforts were underway to ensure their safety and repatriation.

The government has called for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of negotiations in Sudan to end the clashes.

