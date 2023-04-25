Act with alacrity to probe Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report – NDC charges Special Prosecutor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report to the President on the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Although Prof. Boateng who chaired the IMCIM was determined to clamp down on illegal mining (galamsey), the lack of support and interference from officials of government as stated in his report thwarted his efforts.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, April 25, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi stressed the need for Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to probe the allegations in the 32-page report that was leaked recently.

After investigations, the NDC wants the Special Prosecutor to prosecute all government officials who will be found guilty of engaging in the act or promoting illegal mining in the country.

“The Special Prosecutor on his part must act with alacrity by probing Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report and prosecute all government officials, NPP functionaries, and persons who have perpetrated serious crimes against the state as contained in the report,” Sammy Gyamfi told journalists at the NDC’s press conference on Tuesday.

The NDC National Communications Officer continued, “The Ghanaian people deserve this probe because millions of taxpayers' money have gone down the drain in the name of fighting illegal mining.”

In addition to the call for the Special Prosecutor to probe the report by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the opposition NDC also wants Parliament to look into the issues raised by the renowned surgeon.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are of the view, that the only way to establish the truth and get to the bottom of the issues contained in the Frimpong Boateng report, is for Parliament to institute a publicly-televised and bi-partisan enquiry into this report, which essentially is an obituary of President Akufo-Addo’s monumentally failed fight against illegal mining,” Sammy Gyamfi said at the press conference.