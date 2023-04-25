Prof. Frimpong Boateng has confirmed our long-held opinion on Akufo-Addo's scam galamsey fight — NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lamented the damage of Ghana's forest cover due to illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey under Akufo-Addo's government.

According to the party, government has failed in its promise to end Galamsey, leading to the rapid degradation of forests and water bodies.

"Any country that has no firm grip over the protection of its forest, wetlands, nature reserves and biodiversity is one that is doomed to extinction. It is sad to say that Ghana is fast approaching this scary reality," warned Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's National Communications Director.

Gyamfi said the party's position that Akufo-Addo's government's galamsey fight was scam has been confirmed in Prof. Frimpong Boateng's report.

Citing a leaked galamsey report compiled by former Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Gyamfi said, "Today the NDC stands vindicated as a report by the German trained cardio surgeon, Prof Frimpong Boateng has all but confirmed our long-held opinion that there has never been any genuine commitment to fight galamsey by this govt."

Mr Gyamfi added, "Prof Frimpong Boateng's report noted that never in the history of Ghana have the nation's forest reserves and water bodies been subjected to such obscene rape and wanting destruction as we have seen under this govt.

"Prof Frimpong Boateng's report tells us that in 2018 when the ban on small-scale mining was in enforce, this government gave out all forests reserves in Ghana for mining," Gyamfi revealed.

The Galamsey report and its revelations have dominated public discourse over the past week, with many questioning the government's commitment to ending illegal mining.