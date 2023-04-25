Galamsey fight: ‘Defacto Prime Minister’ Gabby Otchere-Darko is the biggest obstruction – Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused a top member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of succeeding in obstructing the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the NDC said Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is a cousin of President Akufo-Addo is the biggest obstacle in the crusade against galamsey.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, April 25, at the NDC’s Headquarters, Gyamfi noted that a leaked galamsey report submitted to President Akufo-Addo by former Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng had cited Otchere-Darko's interference as a major problem.

"The biggest obstruction to the fight against illegal mining cited by the Prof Frimpong Boateng report is the nephew of the President whom many call the de facto Prime Minister, Gabby Otchere-Darko," Gyamfi stated.

He argued that Otchere-Darko's conduct was unacceptable and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

"Mr Otchere-Darko's impunity must be called out and condemned by every well-meaning Ghanaian," he intimated.

Gyamfi added that even more disturbing is the report interdicting Otchere-Darko and other top NPP officials was presented to President Akufo-Addo without any action taken.

“What is even more condemnable but not surprising is that Mr Otchere-Darko was reported to the President but nothing was done about it,” he lamented.

The Galamsey report and its revelations have dominated public discourse over the past week, with many questioning the government's commitment to ending illegal mining.