ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Galamsey fight: ‘Defacto Prime Minister’ Gabby Otchere-Darko is the biggest obstruction – Sammy Gyamfi

Headlines Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPPleft and Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communications Director
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP[left] and Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communications Director

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused a top member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of succeeding in obstructing the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the NDC said Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is a cousin of President Akufo-Addo is the biggest obstacle in the crusade against galamsey.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, April 25, at the NDC’s Headquarters, Gyamfi noted that a leaked galamsey report submitted to President Akufo-Addo by former Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng had cited Otchere-Darko's interference as a major problem.

"The biggest obstruction to the fight against illegal mining cited by the Prof Frimpong Boateng report is the nephew of the President whom many call the de facto Prime Minister, Gabby Otchere-Darko," Gyamfi stated.

He argued that Otchere-Darko's conduct was unacceptable and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

"Mr Otchere-Darko's impunity must be called out and condemned by every well-meaning Ghanaian," he intimated.

Gyamfi added that even more disturbing is the report interdicting Otchere-Darko and other top NPP officials was presented to President Akufo-Addo without any action taken.

“What is even more condemnable but not surprising is that Mr Otchere-Darko was reported to the President but nothing was done about it,” he lamented.

The Galamsey report and its revelations have dominated public discourse over the past week, with many questioning the government's commitment to ending illegal mining.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More on this story

More

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

NDC runs to special prosecutor to probe allegations of money laundering against Akufo-Addo contained in Aljazeera documentary NDC runs to special prosecutor to probe allegations of ‘money laundering’ agains...

2 hours ago

Frimpong Boatengs report is an obituary of Akufo-Addos failed galamsey fight – NDC Frimpong Boateng’s report is an obituary of Akufo-Addo’s failed ‘galamsey’ fight...

2 hours ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPPleft and Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communications Director Galamsey fight: ‘Defacto Prime Minister’ Gabby Otchere-Darko is the biggest obst...

2 hours ago

Video Adum murder: Wailing, lamentations and curses in court as late Maa Adwoas family demands death sentence for killer [Video] Adum murder: Wailing, lamentations and curses in court as late Maa Adwoa...

3 hours ago

I killed Maa Adwoa because of GHC5000 debt – Kumasi Adum murder suspect tells Asokore Mampong court ‘I killed Maa Adwoa because of GHC5000 debt’ – Kumasi Adum murder suspect tells ...

3 hours ago

NDC to petition Parliament, Special Prosecutor to investigate Frimpong Boateng's galamsey report NDC to petition Parliament, Special Prosecutor to investigate Frimpong Boateng's...

3 hours ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs report is proof illegal mining has been a free-for-all enterprise under Akufo-Addo – NDC Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report is proof illegal mining has been a free-for-all ...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director Prof. Frimpong Boateng has confirmed our long-held opinion on Akufo-Addo's scam ...

3 hours ago

Kenyan investigators say the majority of the dead are children. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya starvation cult 'massacre' toll hits 90 as search paused

Latest: News
body-container-line