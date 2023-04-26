Africa Spends $12 billion on malaria annually — Microbiologist

A Microbiologist at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and the Central Region Chairman of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Dr. Nelson Ekow Kumah has said malaria eradication is feasible and practicable.

According to him, Algeria which is an African country has been able to eradicate malaria.

In a telephone conversation with DC Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central Tuesday 25th April, 2023 on World Malaria Day, he said Africa spends about US$12 billion annually on malaria treatment.

"We spend US$12 billion every year to treat malaria. Ghana spends 20% of its income on health delivery on malaria treatment. Every family in Ghana spend 71% of their income on malaria treatment. This proves that we're spending too much on malaria," he stated.

With this, Dr. Nelson Kumah noted that "If all of us would appreciate that it's our responsibility to fight malaria, then monies the world, Africa and families spend on malaria treatment could be set aside for other purposes."

The Microbiologist further indicated that the time has come for governments in Africa to begin to engineer innovative ways and have the courage to do the necessary investments geared towards fighting and eradicating malaria from the continent.

The Central Region Chairman of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists said it's time for all and sundry to put their shoulders to the wheel in eradicating malaria.

On malaria diagnosis, Dr.Kumah said "Standard Medical Laboratories are vital in the fight against malaria. This is because Medical Laboratory Scientists play a pivotal role in the diagnosis and treatment of Malaria." He pleaded with Government to ensure the establishment of well-equipped medical laboratories in all health facilities to help with the diagnosis and treatment of Malaria.

"If we'll rise and begin to follow all laid down protocols regarding eradicating malaria, we can eradicate malaria. We can eradicate malaria from Ghana, West Africa, Africa and the world", he emphasised.