[Video] Adum murder: Wailing, lamentations and curses in court as late Maa Adwoa’s family demands death sentence for killer

There were wailings, lamentations, curses and insults in Asakore Mampong District Magistrate court as the family of the late Victoria Dapaah who was allegedly murdered by a Police Inspector at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region is demanding the death sentence for the suspect.

According to the family, nothing will calm them down than punishing the suspect in the same manner he killed their daughter.

Police inspector Ahmed Twumasi is said to have fired the deceased five times at close range which resulted in the death of the 27-year-old who is popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and arraigned before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April, 25, 2023.

It was at the court that Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi confessed killing the woman over a GH¢5000 debt.

His confession was however received with an outburst from the victim's family members who were at the court.

Speaking to this reporter, some of the family members said they want the Police Inspector killed to serve as a deterrent to others.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was however remanded one month into police custody and expected to appear before the court on May 30, 2023.

