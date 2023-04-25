‘I killed Maa Adwoa because of GHC5000 debt’ – Kumasi Adum murder suspect tells Asokore Mampong court

The prime suspect in the alleged murder of the 27-year-old girl, Victoria Dapaa at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region has confessed killing the deceased over a Gh¢5000 debt.

The suspect, police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi said he killed the deceased after she failed to pay up the money after several attempts to get her to settle the debt.

This was revealed after the suspect was brought before the Asokore Mampong District court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The court presided over by His Worship, Samuel Buaben Quansah however did not take the plea of the suspect and remanded him one month into police custody.

The court agreed that the suspect reappears before the court on May, 30, 2023.

The suspect was remanded after the prosecution pleaded to the court to give them enough time to complete their investigations.

Background

Police on Sunday arrested a police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi over the death of Victoria Dapaah, a resident of Adum.

The suspect is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend.

The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.