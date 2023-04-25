ModernGhana logo
Nominations open for 2023 edition of 30 Most Influential Young Economists Awards

By Paul Frimpong II CGIA, ICCE
Nominations for the 2023 edition of the 30 Most Influential Young Economists Awards are open and close on September 1, 2023.

The 30 Most Influential Young Economists Awards is the most-anticipated annual compilation of young, bold, and brightest economists who are under the age of 40.

The award is aimed at celebrating new economic thinkers and rising economists who are influencing positive change across their country’s economy.

The Institute of Certified Chartered Economists (ICCE), a professional body for economists with a shared vision of developing economics professionals through the Chartered Economist program, established this initiative.

The Institute offers the prestigious "Chartered Economist" designation globally.

The first edition was held in 2022 and featured young economists from Sub-Saharan Africa, India, Europe, and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

STEPS

  • Complete the online nomination form
  • Get shortlisted
  • Provide further details through virtual interview/alternatives
  • Final list announced in November

CATEGORIES
The award is categorized according to different geographic locations, such as the following:

  • 30 Most Influential Young Economists – Asia-Pacific
  • 30 Most Influential Young Economists – Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 30 Most Influential Young Economists – India
  • 30 Most Influential Young Economists – Europe
  • 30 Most Influential Young Economists – North America
  • 30 Most Influential Young Economists – Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

