ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.04.2023 Tragedy

Ashanti Region: 8-year-old burnt alive in explosion

Vebu Eva, 8-year-old class 2 pupilVebu Eva, 8-year-old class 2 pupil
25.04.2023 LISTEN

An 8-year-old girl lost her life in a petrol explosion at her home in Fahiakobo, Amansie South District, in the Ashanti Region.

Vebu Eva, a primary 2 pupil, was burnt beyond recognition in the inferno that engulfed her room on Monday night, around 8pm.

She rushed to the room to escape a fire that started from a kitchen where petrol cans were kept in close proximity to a cooking stove.

Breaking the tragic story to Modernghana News, Bishop Bright Kay, a news reporter at Dunkwa-on-Offin-based Sparks FM, said Vebu Eva's parents trade in petroleum products.

The fire, according to the report, is believed to have sparked from the kitchen where the mother was then preparing supper.

This caused the petrol explosion in the veranda and quickly spread to the room the little girl had run to.

By the time help reached her, Vebu Eva had already been burnt alive in the terrifying inferno.

Her charred body was yet to be retrieved from the ruins on Tuesday morning.

The incident has pained members of the community, bringing attention to the dangers of keeping flammable substances in unsafe conditions, especially in homes.

The police are investigating the heart-wrenching incident.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Vebu Eva, 8-year-old class 2 pupil Ashanti Region: 8-year-old burnt alive in explosion

1 hour ago

There is the need for Parliaments to share experiences to enhance governance – Alban Bagbin There is the need for Parliaments to share experiences to enhance governance – A...

1 hour ago

AR: Investigations reveal Police inspector killed girlfriend at Adum over GHS5,000 debt A/R: Investigations reveal Police inspector killed girlfriend at Adum over GHS5,...

1 hour ago

Mahama storms Western North region to continue campaign tour Mahama storms Western North region to continue campaign tour

2 hours ago

Everything Scatter! Everything Scatter!

3 hours ago

Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings

3 hours ago

It's not right for Pastors to take offering from worldly people yet rebuke secular music— Kumchacha It's not right for Pastors to take offering from worldly people yet rebuke secul...

4 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi South Dayi MP petitions CHRAJ to probe galamsey allegations against NPP official...

4 hours ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement Ghana needs a hard reset to build a new society — Oliver Barker

5 hours ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe Akufo-Addo is not only an accomplice but also a defender of companies engaged in...

Latest: News
body-container-line