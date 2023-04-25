Ashanti Region: 8-year-old burnt alive in explosion

Vebu Eva, 8-year-old class 2 pupil

An 8-year-old girl lost her life in a petrol explosion at her home in Fahiakobo, Amansie South District, in the Ashanti Region.

Vebu Eva, a primary 2 pupil, was burnt beyond recognition in the inferno that engulfed her room on Monday night, around 8pm.

She rushed to the room to escape a fire that started from a kitchen where petrol cans were kept in close proximity to a cooking stove.

Breaking the tragic story to Modernghana News, Bishop Bright Kay, a news reporter at Dunkwa-on-Offin-based Sparks FM, said Vebu Eva's parents trade in petroleum products.

The fire, according to the report, is believed to have sparked from the kitchen where the mother was then preparing supper.

This caused the petrol explosion in the veranda and quickly spread to the room the little girl had run to.

By the time help reached her, Vebu Eva had already been burnt alive in the terrifying inferno.

Her charred body was yet to be retrieved from the ruins on Tuesday morning.

The incident has pained members of the community, bringing attention to the dangers of keeping flammable substances in unsafe conditions, especially in homes.

The police are investigating the heart-wrenching incident.