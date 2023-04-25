ModernGhana logo
A/R: Investigations reveal Police inspector killed girlfriend at Adum over GHS5,000 debt

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the Police officer arrested for shooting and killing his girlfriend in Adum in the Ashanti Region has been arraigned before Court today, April 25.

The suspect who has been provisionally charged with murder has been remanded into Police custody to reappear in Court on May 30.

According to the Police prosecutor, investigations have revealed that the deceased was killed over an amount of GHS5,000 she owed Inspector Ahmed Twumasi.

Meanwhile, investigations have also revealed that the gun used by the suspect to kill his girlfriend is his service rifle assigned to the suspect by the Ghana Police Service

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was arrested on Sunday evening at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

This was after the shooting incident occurred on Thursday, April 20.

He has since been in Police custody. While the Police investigate the matter, the family of the deceased continues to plead for justice to be served.

