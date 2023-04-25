ModernGhana logo
25.04.2023 Headlines

Adum murder: I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Inspector

25.04.2023 LISTEN

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who allegedly shot dead Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa in Adum-Kumasi, has confessed killing her.

He said the deceased girlfriend owed him GH¢5,000.

This was contained in the prosecution document as read in open court on Tuesday, April 25.

It was an emotional day at the Asokore Mampong District Court as police needed reinforcement to escort Inspector Ahmed Twumasi from the premises.

Hundreds thronged to the Asokore Mampong District Court to witness proceedings

Inspector Twumasi has been charged with murder.

It was also revealed in court that the accused used a service pistol to commit the crime.

Asked by the judge whether he has anything to say, despite not allowing him to plead guilty or not, Inspector Twumasi said: “I have no intention to commit the crime; what happened is between me and God.”

He has been remanded into police custody to reappear on Tuesday, May 30.

