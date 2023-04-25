ModernGhana logo
Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings

Physician assistants who graduated three years ago are demanding postings to various health institutions by government.

According to the group, there have been delays in processes by the Ministry of Health to ensure that they are posted to health centres across the country.

On Tuesday, April 25, a group of unposted physician assistants picketed at the Ministry of Health premises to demand jobs.

Years after years, physician assistants who graduate from various health institutions have called on authorities to post them after school, but it seems their demands have always fallen on deaf ears.

They have at times protested to further drum home their demands.

The jobless health professionals stage protest at the Ministry of Health to demand immediate employment.

The protests, they say, become necessary because all previous attempts to get the government to post them to health facilities have proven futile.

—Citi Newsroom

Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings

