South Dayi MP petitions CHRAJ to probe galamsey allegations against NPP officials in leaked report

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse of office by government officials involved in the fight against illegal mining.

In a letter to CHRAJ, Dafeamekpor said the commission should probe claims made in a leaked report by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) chaired by former Environment Minister Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The MP said the report "cites various public officials and other individuals for corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of public office."

Dafeamekpor also wants CHRAJ to investigate allegations made by Charles Bissue, the former IMCIM secretary, against Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over the disappearance of 500 excavators seized from illegal miners.

"Given the seriousness of the above allegations, it is only fair and proper that your good office conducts a full scale investigation to establish the veracity or otherwise of the allegations," Dafeamekpor said in the petition.

He argued that the activities of illegal miners were destroying the country's water bodies and degrading forest reserves, depriving Ghanaians of their right to a clean environment.

Dafeamekpor demanded that CHRAJ's investigations and hearings on the issue should be made public "for sake of transparency, openness, probity and accountability."

The MP expressed hope that CHRAJ would "give this petition the necessary attention it deserves, and investigate these claims to ascertain their truth or otherwise; and take all the appropriate steps to ensure that the persons named herein, if culpable, are dealt with in accordance with law."

Below is a copy of his full petition letter as drafted by his legal team;

25th April, 2023

PETITION FOR THE INVESTIGATION OF PUBLIC OFFICIALS AND OTHER NAMED INDIVIDUALS FOR CORRUPTION, CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND ABUSE OF PUBLIC OFFICE

1. Please accept our compliments.

2. We act as solicitors for and on behalf of Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekporthe Honourable Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency on whose instructions we write to you on the above subject matter.

3We have our client's instruction to formally petition your high office in accordance with Article 218(a)(c) and (e) of the 1992 Constitution and section 7(1)(a), (c) and (e) of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act 1993 (Act 456)to investigate violations of fundamental human rights, alleged corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office by certain public officials and other named individuals cited in the Report of the Work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), authored by ProfKwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

4. We have our client's further instruction to also petition your office in respect of allegations of corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of office made by Charles Bissue, the former secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, against Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boatengthe former chairman of the

Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), in respect of matters involving the 500 Excavators that were supposedly missing around February 2020.

5. Our client informs us that the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) was established by the President of the Republic of Ghana in 2017 to clamp down on illegal small scale mining also known galamsey, after a successful public campaign by the Media Coalition Against Galamsey.

6. Our client also informs us that the IMCIM which was headed by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng was tasked to, among others, "sanitise and regularise small-scale mining activities in the various mining districts to ensure that miners work within the legal framework" established by the laws of Ghana to protect the miners themselves and the environment as a whole.

7. Our client informs us that a report of the IMCIM dated 19th March 2021 and confirmed to have been authored by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng cites various public officials and other individuals for corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of public office(Find Attached a Copy of the Report)

8. For instance at page 16 of the report, the following findings of corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of public office were made: "On Monday 11th January 2021, the task force entered a concession at a location called Bepotenten we had been monitoring for some times. Residents in the area complained about harassment by Chinese miners. The damage to the forest reserve was unimaginable. Big economic trees had been felled and dumped into muddy water bodies to rot. Huge pits were scattered over dozens of acres land. Near cocoa farms had been destroyed. Seven excavators were seized, As usual so-called big men started calling. First was Mr. Charles Owusu, who claimed ownership of the concession and of the excavators. This individual happens to be the Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission and there he was mining in a forest reserve without any permit and destroying forests, farm lands, water bodies and indeed the entire biodiversity."

9. At page 13 of the Report, the committee also found as follows: "it is on record that the activities of some senior members of the NPP accounted for the anger at community levels. Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm, the former MP for Manso Nkwanta exemplifies such individuals. This is a Member of Parliament for the Manso Nkwanta Constituency in the Ashanti Region and at the same time member of the board of the Minerals Commission. He used his position as a member of the Minerals Commission to acquire several dozens of large scale concessions in his district, ostensibly for community mining purposes. He ended up selling these concessions to private individuals, including party members for two hundred thousand cedis."

10Again at pages 12 and 13 of the report Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng states that "throughout our struggle with illegalities in the small scale mining sector, what baffled me was the total disregard of the President's commitment to protect the environment. I can state without equivocation that many party officials from National to the unit committee level had had their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers or relatives engaged in illegal mining. Most of them engaged Chinese working for them. I am not referring to party people who had their legitimate concession and were mining sustainable as they were instructed to do. There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Laud Commey, Charles Nii Teiko and Frank Aseidu Bekoe (Protozoa)" (emphasis supplied)

11. The IMCIM Report is replete with other grave allegations of corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of office which falls within your mandate per Article 218(a) and (e) of the 1992 Constitution and section 7(1)(a) and (e) of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act 1993 (Act 456).

12. Subsequent to the publication of the report mentioned above, our client informs us that Charles Bissue granted an interview on Okay FM, in which he alleged that Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng was himself engaged in illegal small scale mining popularly known as galamsey, whiles he was the chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM)and had given out the supposed missing 500 excavators to people to work with(Find Attached a News Article on the interview Charles Bissue granted to Okay FM)

13Our Client also informs us that Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has subsequently published two response letters in which he makes very damning allegations concerning on-going illegal small scale activities occurring within the country. (Find Attached the two response letters)

14Given the seriousness of the above allegations, it is only fair and proper that your good office conducts a full scale investigation to establish the veracity or otherwise of the allegations

15. The activities of illegal small scale miners are destroying our water bodies and degrading our forest reserves at an alarming rate.

16. All Ghanaians depend on the environment for sustenance; and therefore a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a fundamental human right and integral to the full enjoyment of the wide range of other human rights, including the right to life and dignity.

17. Due to the widespread public interest generated by the issues contained in this petition, and for sake of transparency, openness, probity and accountability, we demand that all investigations and/or hearings that will be conducted in respect of the allegations contained in the IMCIM report and the statements referred above, must be made open to the general public and the media.

18It is the prayer our client that your office will give this petition the necessary attention it deserves, and investigate these claims to ascertain their truth or otherwise; and take all the appropriate steps to ensure that the persons named herein, if culpable, are dealt with in accordance with law.

19. We are counting on your co-operation in this matter.