Popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei better known as Kumchacha has condemned the actions of his fellow religious leaders who encourage worldly people to give their funds but rebuke their choice of songs.

In a recent interview on UTV, the prophet asked why preachers criticize their members for playing secular music when they are willing to accept offerings from “worldly” people.

His recent comments has sparked controversy in Christian circles but the founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministries maintained that music has varied forms and that certain secular music is more suited for certain occasions than its Christian version.

“There is no music as secular music, every song has an inspiration behind it. The pastors who say that, when they go to crusades and receive offerings why don’t they equally reject the offering for the ‘sinners’ who pay? he questioned

“We have believers and unbelievers, I Kumchacha say these preachers are hypocrites. We live in the world so all songs are worldly. Will a pastor reject 500 million in the offering bowl because the person is an unbeliever?? They come out to rebuke it in public and hide in private to jam to it,” he disclosed

His submission has quickly ignited a debate on social media about the role of secular music in religious settings. While some argue that secular music has no place in the church, others believe that it can be used as a tool to reach out to a wider audience.

Prophet Kumchacha’s comments was reacting to the recent debate sparked by the comments of Gospel musician, Moses OK who has called on Christians to stop listening to secular songs.

According to the clergy, for the sake of spiritual growth, every Christian should stick to gospel music.

Born Moses Osei Kwarteng in an exclusive interview with Onua TV/Onua FM entertainment journalist, Victor Kodom disclosed that Christians have no business listening to secular songs because it does not edify them.

“You can't listen to songs that do not carry the word of God, songs that don't correspond with the scriptures. That's why I don't encourage people to listen to secular songs,” he said.

—3news.com