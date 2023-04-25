Nigeria rushes to evacuate nationals from crisis-torn Sudan

Ministers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria have expressed concern over the dire situation in Sudan.

They have empathised with the entire citizens of the country, including the Nigerian students and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the ongoing crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates," a joint press release stated.

The crises in Sudan have escalated humanitarian concerns, as paramilitary forces launched a deadly crackdown on protesters demanding a transition to civilian rule.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands displaced from their homes.

Nigeria's President Buhari has directed relevant ministries to work closely together and with international partners to safely evacuate all Nigerians affected.

"Concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity," the Nigerian ministers affirmed.

While concerted action is being taken, the country has warned its citizens against personal attempts to flee Sudan's worsening situation on their own.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana has also begun plans to evacuate its nationals in the conflict-prone Sudan.

JOINT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (MFA) AND THE FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS, DISASTER MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT (FMHADMSD) ON THE PLIGHT OF NIGERIANS CAUGHT UP IN THE ON-GOING CRISIS IN SUDAN

Issued at Abuja, Nigeria on 24th April, 2023

They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862+249961956274, +2349066663493.

