Akufo-Addo is not only an accomplice but also a defender of companies engaged in galamsey – Edudzi Tamakloe

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe has hit out at President Akufo-Addo and his administration over the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

According to him, the report on the failed work of the committee submitted to the President through the Chief of Staff is proof that the President is an accomplice of illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

Speaking in an engagement on TV3, Edudzi Tamakloe accused President Akufo-Addo of being a defender of companies engaging in illegal mining.

“Akufo-Addo is not only an accomplice but also a defender of companies engaged in galamsey,” the NDC lawyer said.

Edudzi Tamakloe further shared that after going through the report on galamsey, he is confident that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is more credible than the entire government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“[Prof] Frimpong-Boateng is more credible than the entire government…Ghanaians believe that when it comes to credibility, this government does not have one,” he opined.

The 32-page report by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was submitted to the President two years ago but has been leaked to the media recently.

The report made damning revelations on how several government officials from top to bottom are engaged in illegal mining.

In a statement from the President reacting to the report, it said it could not act on the allegations made by Prof. Frimpong- Boateng because he could not provide corresponding evidence.

The presidency described the revelations in the report as hearsay.

“Whilst Prof. Frimpong-Boateng makes serious allegations against some government appointees, as having been involved in, supporting or interfering with the fight against illegal mining, not a single piece of evidence was adduced or presented to enable the claims to be properly investigated,” the statement from the Presidency said.